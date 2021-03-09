October 27, 1959 – February 26, 2021 (age 62)

Our loving husband, father, son, grandfather, and friend, Craig Kent Grover, 62, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2021.

He was born on October 27, 1959 to Connie and Raymond Grover. He grew up in Bear River City, Utah. Craig graduated from Box Elder High School in 1977.

Craig married his Junior High School Sweetheart, Robyn Anderson. They were together for twenty years.

Craig was charming and quick witted, and he left an impression on everyone he encountered. He was someone everyone wanted to be around, and he was someone you could call for advice.

He was a hard worker and had a great love for animals. He also loved golfing, darts, playing pool, motorcycles and playing with his grandkids. He was a loving husband, father and friend and was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Robyn Grover; 10 children: Jeff (Marie) Hanes; Blake (Gabby) Anderson; Tiffany Grover; Brooke (Troy) Hone; Christine (Clair Jay) Kempton; Brittany (Brian) Thompson; Madison (Chris) Deutch; Michael (Sarah) Freeman; Danielle Grover; Neveah Grover; his mother, Connie Grover and two brothers and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Raymond Grover and one sister, Tammy Grover.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.