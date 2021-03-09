December 18, 1954 – March 1, 2021 (age 66)

Don William Dunbar passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home in Brigham City, Utah, due to health complications. He was 66.

Don was born in Logan, Utah, on December 18, 1954, to Marvin William Dunbar and Leah Wood Dunbar (previously deceased).

Don’s love of horses perpetuated throughout his life from his boyhood home, the Bar-D-Stables in Logan, to working on the Fork Ranch at Promontory, Utah, for his step-father, Claude Staples. Don loved the cowboy lifestyle, including his guns, his dogs, and living on the land.

Don was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was charitable, optimistic, and possessed a fun-loving personality.

Don was runner-up valedictorian of his graduating class at Logan High School, where he was also in the R.O.T.C.

After high school, Don briefly entered the U.S. Air Force. Don was a patriot and had a firm conviction of the U.S. Constitution. He also associated on occasion with Cleon Skousen.

Don wrote and published a book about his father, Marvin Dunbar, and was also instrumental in his father’s induction into the Utah Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Don loved his family, including his nieces and nephews. Don married Jill Christopherson and was later divorced.

Surviving is a sister, Marlene Griffin, of Providence, Utah; a son, Jack Marvin Dunbar of Randolph, Utah; a daughter, Angela Bean of Hyrum, Utah; and his loving friend, Collette Bradford of Brigham City, Utah.