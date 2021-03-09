James Lorenzo Baird, 86, passed away Saturday March 6, 2021.

James was born in Logan, Utah on December 30, 1934. James was the first of three children born to James and Bessie Baird and was also joined by Betty May Taylor, his cousin but raised as a sister.

James grew up working hard on his father’s farm in Mink Creek, Idaho and had many fond memories of that life.

James was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints and remained a faithful member throughout his life.

James attended and graduated Preston High School. In 1953, James studied Diesel Mechanics at Idaho State University, and while there was active in the LDS Institute. James served on a mission for the church from 1955 to 1957 for the LDS Southern Stakes Mission.

In March of 1957 James was set up on a blind date with Marilyn Robinson. Shortly after meeting Marilyn, James went into the Army National Guard for a 6-month training. In July, while home on leave, James and Marilyn were engaged. James and Marilyn were married in the Logan Temple on May 2, 1958 and had four children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

James worked hard all his life for various production businesses. He always did everything himself from working on car repairs to repairs on his home and was willing and happy to help and teach his children. He always had a large garden and enjoyed working it and harvesting its bounty.

James is survived by his children, Susan (Richard) Clawson of South Weber, Utah, David Baird of Tremonton, Utah, Lisa (Brynen) Larsen of Salmon Idaho, and Richard Baird of Tremonton, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, parents James and Bessie Baird, his brother Ronald Baird, and sister Mary Jean Lindhardt.

Graveside services will be held at the Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, Idaho on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.