Julia Geniel Johnson Henderson

Our loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Julia Geniel Henderson, 92, passed away March 8, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born November 20, 1928 in Firth, Idaho, a daughter of William Ezra and Ada Dye Johnson. She was the youngest of nine children.

Julia married her sweetheart, Eugene Orville Henderson, on August 2, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They spent 54 years together until his death in 2004, residing in Seattle, Washington, St. Anthony, Burley, and Twin Falls, Idaho, relocating to Brigham City in 1963.

They raised four children, Kristi Merrill, Lane (Faye) Henderson, Kurt (Bonnie) Henderson, and Jon (Gayle) Henderson. She is survived by her children, 9 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild, and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Wayne, Morris, Boyd, Lewis, Val, and Garth, and sisters: Louise Walters and Marian Jones.

She was a wonderful stay-at-home mom while her children were young, and then worked for First Security Bank (now Wells Fargo) for many years where she made many lasting friendships.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to Johnson family reunions, until she could no longer get around. She was an avid genealogist, and a stickler for accuracy and detail in the volumes of family history she compiled in over five decades of research. Many extended family members knew to turn to mom with their questions about family history – many of which she could answer from memory.

She also enjoyed reading on her Kindle, watching Jeopardy, playing games on her computer, solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and was very active on social media. She even got a cell phone and learned to text at age 92.

She will be warmly remembered for her quiet and soft-spoken manner, for her generous spirit, her loving and humble nature, her tenacity, and her grit. She will be deeply cherished forever for her unwavering love of her family. Her absence will leave a deep void in the lives of all those who knew and loved her.

We would like to especially thank the nurses and CNA’s at Mission at Maple Springs, and nurses Jody, Lora, and Elyse from Integrity Hospice, for the compassionate and tender care they gave to our mom.

A short graveside service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.