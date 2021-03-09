Loryne Thomas

She married JoeDon Thomas in 1966 in Malad, Idaho. They made their home in St. John, Idaho where together they had four boys. She loved taking her boys camping with her sister Shirlee and spending time outdoors.

She was raised and educated in Malad, Idaho. She graduated from Malad High School, class of 1962.

Loryne was born November 17, 1944 in Malad, Idaho to Lorin and AnaLyle Richards. She enjoyed working on the Ranch alongside her dad in the Daniels area.

Loryne was a member of the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she was very active and held many positions. She served as Young Women’s President, Relief Society and loved Primary Nursery. Loryne loved the Logan Temple. She would make weekly temple trips.

While at home, she enjoyed cooking. There was always a special treat when you went to her house. She was an amazing cook. She cooked at the Malad Drive In for over 40 years.

Loryne loved to knit. She made beautiful afghans and Christmas socks. She loved to go to the Welsh Festival to display her blankets and visit with everyone. Loryne also loved to work outside in her yard.

Loryne had a great love for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were her greatest joy in life. Each has their very own handmade afghan and Christmas sock made with love from their Grandma.

She is survived by her four children: Stacy (Tracy) Thomas, Cory (Mindy) Thomas, Todd (MarySue) Thomas, Clint (Jaren) Thomas, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Two sisters Leanne (Harold) Carey, Shirlee (Ron) Blaisdell and brother Dave (Hayley) Richards. She was preceded in death by her parents and JoeDon.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, in Malad, Idaho. Friends may call at the Funeral home on Friday prior to services for one hour prior.

Burial will follow in the St. John Cemetery.