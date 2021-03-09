Lou Jean Pickett Ogden died on March 7, 2021. She was born to Paul LaVerne and Leila Florence Moore Pickett on March 5, 1932, in Ogden, Utah.

She grew up in Ogden; went to Dee, Madison, Central, and Ogden High. She went to St. Ann’s School in Salt Lake during WWII.

She married Leonard Edward Bosler on December 4, 1949. They were later divorced. She married Robert Hill in 1959. They were later divorced. She met and married her friend and love of her life Nephi Ogden January 14, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. He died on October 25, 1998.

She was a member of the LDS Church and held callings in the Jr. Sunday school, Sunday School, Primary, and was Ward Family History Consultant and teacher for many years, which was a job she enjoyed. She also worked as a volunteer at the Ogden Family History Center for many years.

She worked for Greyhound Bus Company in San Francisco, California, Trailmobile in Berkeley, California. She worked for IRS, Defense Depot Ogden, U. S. Postal Service at the Distribution Center in Ogden where she met her husband Nephi, and Hill Air Force Base 2 from where she retired.

She had eight children; six of which still are living, Shirley (Clayton) Groves both (deceased) Vickie (Dave) Daniels, Ogden, Utah; Patty VanNatter Ogden, Utah; Robin Hill (deceased), Leinel (Craig) Clarke, Heron, Montana; Tracey (Craig) Tracy, Roy, Utah; Sara (Tom) Larsen, Clearfield, Utah and Paula (Norman) Cochran, Tremonton, Utah. She had three stepchildren, Susan (Gale) Flinders, Syracuse, Utah; Ann (Dean) Barrow, who she loves as a daughter, Scott Ogden, Palm Springs, California who she loves as if he were her own son.

She left 24 grandchildren; one granddaughter, Jamie, who was given to her late in her life. She had great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who she loved dearly. One niece, Charlene Brown, who she grew up with as if they were sisters, and many other nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2:00pm with a viewing held from 12:00 noon – 1:45pm at Leavitt’s Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 face masks are required for attendance to services.

Interment at Leavitt’s Aultorest Memorial Park.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Leavitt’s Mortuary.