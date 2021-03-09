Man bound over on charges in violent sexual assault near Bear Lake

Booking photo for John J. Sharkey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 43-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges of violently attacking a woman near Bear Lake earlier this year. John J. Sharkey entered his plea immediately after a judge bound him over on 10 of the 11 charges against him.

Sharkey participated in a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon, in 1st District Court in Randolph. He was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, both first-degree felonies; aggravated assault, aggravated sexual extortion and obstructing justice, all second-degree felonies; along with six other felonies and misdemeanors.

Sharkey was arrested early on the morning of Jan. 26. Rich County sheriff’s deputies had been called to a Garden City home around 6:30 a.m. after the alleged victim walked naked to a nearby business, reporting Sharkey had assaulted her and locked her out of the residence. The woman was treated for multiple injuries, including frostbite, and transferred to a Logan area hospital.

The alleged victim described how her boyfriend, Sharkey, held her captive for several hours while threatening to kill her and attempting to rape her. He also reportedly strangled her unconscious, and dumped liquid into her nose in a manner similar with waterboarding.

The woman also claimed how Sharkey broke eggs on her head and face, along with other humiliating acts. He allegedly videoed portions of the abuse with his cellphone and threatened to show it to other people.

During Tuesday’s hearing, two Rich County sheriff’s deputies who were called to the alleged assault testified. They described finding Sharkey hiding in the basement of the residence. He attempted to flee several times as law enforcement tried to subdue him with a taser unsuccessfully. They eventually wrestled him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs and shackles.

Later, as deputies were transferring Sharkey through Logan Canyon, he began bashing his head against the walls of the vehicle cage, causing the deputy to tase him again.

The second deputy testified about multiple injuries to the alleged victim. He explained how she was suffering from early stages of hypothermia and had bruising on her body consistent with possible strangulation.

During closing statements, prosecutor Tony Baird told the court he was dropping the charge of aggravated sexual extortion, due to a lack of evidence. He said they would refile the count in a new case following further investigation by deputies.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence regarding the alleged victim’s injuries and other details to show the crimes occurred. She bound Sharkey over on all of the remaining charges and ordered him to appear again in court April 27.

Sharkey had recently been released from prison in Colorado after serving 10 years for assault with a dangerous weapon. He could face up to life in prison if convicted on the new charges.

