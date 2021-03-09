Moore accepts leadership role on bipartisan depot caucus

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore has been named co-chair of the House Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus in the 117th Congress in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite his lack of seniority in Congress, U.S. Rep. Blake Moore was selected Monday to co-chair the bipartisan House Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus on Capitol Hill.

Moore will share that responsibility Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois.

Since 2013, Bustos has represented the 17th District of Illinois, which includes the cities of Peoria and Rockford as well as the nearby Rock Island Arsenal.

“Since my first day in Congress, I have been committed to prioritizing Hill Air Force Base, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex and the defense community of Utah’s 1st District,” Moore said while accepting the caucus leadership role. “On the House Armed Services Committee and now as co-chair of the Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus, I look forward to highlighting the diverse needs of defense depots across the country.”

For more than two decades, the House Military Depot and Industrial Facilities has been made up of Republican and Democratic lawmakers who voluntarily cooperate to advocate for American military depots, arsenals, ammunition plants, shipyards, national laboratories and defense-related industrial facilities in the United States and overseas.

Although the size of that caucus has varied from year to year, its membership normally includes more than 20 congressmen and women whose districts include military depots, arsenals, production plants and shipyards.

The economic assets they jointly protect include the Anniston Army Depot in Maryland; the Corpus Christi and Red River army depots in Texas; the Tooele Army Depot in Utah; the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas; the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois; naval shipyards at Norfolk, Pearl Harbor, Portsmouth and Puget Sound; and air logistic centers in Ogden, UT., Oklahoma City, OK. and Warner-Robins, GA.; among others.

The members of the Depot Caucus educate other members of Congress and the public on matters of critical importance to the military depot and industrial facility community while advocating policies that keep American warplanes flying, warships sailing and military equipment rolling worldwide.

“Our goals during the 117th Congress,” Moore explained, “are to educate lawmakers on the need for depots, unite multi-service interests and increase congressional oversight to ensure that depots receive the investments and modernization they need to improve readiness and reduce costs.”

Here in Utah, Hill AFB is the state’s sixth-largest employer with more than 10,000 service members assigned there and an additional 16,000 civilian workers employed at its tenant Air Logistics Complex.

In 2019, Hill Air Force base pumped an estimated $3.7 billion into Utah’s economy, including annual payroll of nearly $1.5 billion and more than $800 million in local expenditures.

“I’m excited to work with Congresswoman Bustos to build a strong commitment to depot-related issues that transcend party lines,” Moore added.