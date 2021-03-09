More free antigen testing is available in Cache County this week

It has been a year since the start of the pandemic and in Utah there have been 1,990 COVID-19 deaths and 375,669 confirmed positive cases of the virus.

The state health department’s daily summary for Tuesday reported 13 deaths, nine of which occurred before Feb. 1.

There were 560 new positive coronavirus cases included in the new summary and with 6,185 people tested for the first time since Monday, the daily positivity rate was 9.1 percent.

It is the 19th straight day in Utah that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported.

Free antigen testing continues at two Cache County locations this week, including Ridgeline High School at 180 N. 300 W. in Millville (drive-through), Friday, March 12th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 13th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a Utah Department of Health/National Guard mobile test team site at Utah State University at the east stadium lot of USU’s football stadium, accessible from 1000 N. and E. Stadium Drive on Saturday, March 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There were 23 coronavirus positives recorded in northern Utah Tuesday and the total caseload in the district in one full year of the pandemic is 20,069.

Total hospitalizations in the district are now 796, with 558 in Cache County, 231 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

Tuesday, 20,737 more vaccines were administered and the total of doses statewide has grown to 878,487.

There were 187 people hospitalized with the virus Tuesday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,956.

The total number of people tested in Utah is now almost 2.26 million and total tests administered since the start of the pandemic has grown to over 3.9 million.

The new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 529 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.8 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID report includes 173,309 confirmed cases. There have been 1,890 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho with 1,085 positive tests in Franklin County, 360 positives in Bear Lake County and 330 in Oneida County.