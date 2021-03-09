Rebecca Coombs Holland, age 73, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Becky was born March 14, 1947 in Alamosa, Colorado to Paul and Bonnie Cornum Coombs. Becky loved growing up in the middle of such a large family, as it afforded her the opportunity to build close relationship with all of her family members. Becky’s wonderful parents taught her to work hard and serve others with love, two themes she kept throughout her life. The family moved to Tremonton, Utah when Becky was four-years old so that she could have access to a good eye doctor.

As a teenager, Becky loved working at Steed’s Dairy Bar. After graduating from Bear River High School, Becky worked at a feed store in Tremonton where she met Glenn, a local dairyman who came in twice a week. They dated for nine months and were sealed for Time and All Eternity in the Logan temple on March 1, 1968.

Glenn and Becky made their home on the Holland family dairy south of Tremonton and stayed there for 46 years until the move to Mantua in 2014. No one worked harder on that farm than Becky. She did it all, but raising the calves was her area of expertise and source of well-deserved personal pride.

Never content to be idle, Becky held many other jobs. She worked with some of the best educators in the valley as a literacy aide at McKinley, Bear River City and North Park elementary schools for over 32 years. She developed life-long friendships with her colleagues and students. Becky also loved serving as secretary to the Box Elder County Fair Board (The best county fair in the country!).

Everyone would agree Becky was best known for her passion for candy-making and boundless service to others. She taught hundreds of people how to make her award-winning candy and freely shared her recipes, so candy-making could bring as much happiness to others as it did her. Becky won numerous Box Elder County Fair and Utah State Fair sweepstakes awards for her candy, and even appeared on the Gabby Gourmet Show to share her techniques.

She was always involved in Church service, and greatly enjoyed serving in Primary, Young Women’s and Relief Society, and as a Brigham City Temple worker. She delivered countless meals and loaves of bread to her friends and neighbors throughout her life. Even though Becky was struggling with her health and in debilitating pain, she found ways to serve others up to the day she passed. She told us on Sunday not to forget to take her neighbor dinner.

Becky is survived by her husband, Glenn and her children; Lisa Hendricks (Russ), Jill Hunting (Darrell), and Wayne Holland (Misty), grandchildren Samantha, Logan, Reagan and Lincoln Hendricks, Hannah, Eliza and Sophie Hansen and Ethan, Paden and Emmett Holland. She also is survived by her ten brothers and sisters; Diane Taylor, Bonnie Sue Grover (Curtis), Vicki Allsop (Tom), Jim Coombs (Debbie), Sam Coombs (Betty), Pam Larsen (Murray), Debra Ward (Randy), Alayne Densley (Doug), Lori Heyder (Tim).

Her parents, brothers Mark Coombs (Lucille), Ted Coombs (Sharon) and brother-in-law Glenn Taylor met her on the other side of the veil.

