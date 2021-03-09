Strong business climate and identity factors in growth in Preston

Facebook

PRESTON — In addition to significant growth in the population, the city of Preston has also seen significant growth in business and, as recognized on the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, growth in the number of women-owned businesses.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Preston Rutter, vice-president of the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce explained what may be bringing people to the southeast Idaho city.

“Really in a nutshell, this is a balance of identity and adaptation. If you had to distill everything down to one word, I would say it’s identity. Preston has a very strong, distinct identity. (It) is a destination city for many people”, said Rutter.

He said many are coming from other areas who have no ties to the area but move to the area because of what they like about the area, it checks many boxes for people.

Rutter said many are working remotely, which has become much more popular because of the pandemic. He said, in addition, the business climate is strong.

“One thing our chamber has been doing, and this is a shameless plug, but something that we’ve tried to do….is to highlight these off-the-beaten-path businesses. Each month we highlight a hidden gem of our community, and it’s been such a treat and really fun to learn about these businesses.”

You can find out more about the city and the chamber at www.prestonchamber.org

AUDIO: Preston Rutter talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 3-9-2021