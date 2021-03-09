The Little Valley Country Store and Campground is nestled in tall pines near Mantua Reservoir

Sydney's chef, Matt Ricca, hold a Mantua Monster hamburger with onion rings. The specialty dish is one of the many delicious menu items that can be found in the grill at 130 N. Main in Mantua.

MANTUA – Steve Flint, a Brigham City businessman, developed a few acres of land five years ago at the southwest corner of the Mantua reservoir into a resort nestled among some old tall pine trees and a short stone’s throw to the water.

The reservoir in the summer attracts boaters, paddle boarders, bicyclists, swimmers, and anglers hoping to catch a lunker. To feed the out-of-towners, Flint built a café at The Little Valley Country Store and Campground located at 130 North Main. It has Sydney’s (a restaurant), a convenience store, an RV campground, a snack shack, bathroom facilities, a deck for people to sit on and enjoy some time in the shade.

Mantua is in Box Elder County and was founded by pioneers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1863. The named came from Mantua, Ohio where Church leader Lorenzo Snow lived before coming to Utah. The traffic in the town gets crazy congested when the city limits of the 5.6 square mile community is packed with people playing in the water.

For people who don’t bring a cooler full of pop or need a little snack, the country store has just the thing. Visitors can also get a meal at Sydney’s.

“When we opened the grill, we also opened the RV park, with 30 spaces and six cabins. Some of the cabins sleep six and some sleep two,” Denise Hardy, Flint’s sister and the general manager of the resort said.

At the campground, they rent water-ready paddle boats, paddle boards and kayaks for people during the summer months to play in the water.

“He started with a convenience store and put a grill in it,” Hardy said. “It wasn’t long before the grill was making enough to consider building a restaurant.”

They started off cooking hamburgers and sandwiches and they hired a cook who came up with a menu and it really changed the food for the better.

“Matt Ricca, the chef, was working in a pub in Salt Lake City and when he came here, he added more than burgers,” Hardy said. “We have sandwiches, specialty pizzas, five taco dishes, seven different hamburgers and on Fridays we serve steak and Saturday prime rib and steak.”

Ricca is a graduate of a culinary college and makes everything, even his pizza dough, from scratch. There is also a children’s menu. There are some original dishes as well as some tried and true meals.

There are about 12 people working at the operation and it is the only retail establishment in the town of some 1,000 residents. The grill was named Sydney’s for Hardy’s mother. She said, so far, the grill has had pretty good support from the community, and they are starting to draw crowds from Brigham City and Logan as well.

It’s a family operation. Hardy’s daughter and husband do their share to keep things going.

“The cabins are decorated in themes. One has a Western theme and another has a beach theme, and so on,” she said. “They are currently installing restrooms in the cabins. There is a common restroom with shower stalls that can facilitate the RV folks and campers.”

The have also installed gas pumps for boats and vehicles.

“I tell people this is a great place to get a bite,” she said. “You can get a bite to eat, fish to bite or a mosquito bite!”

They can handle weddings, reunions, and business retreats. They also schedule live music during the summer and on some weekends.

“It is almost like you are way up in the mountains with these big pine trees,” she said. “It’s almost like a little Bear Lake resort.”