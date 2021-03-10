Cache Valley Media and coaches differ on All-Region 11 teams, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year

Logan's Jadin Penigar boxes out Ridgeline's Peyton Knowles. Photo by Robert Scott

LOGAN – Both the Cache Valley Media Group and the Region 11 coaches announced their respective All-Region 11 boys basketball teams on Wednesday, March 10th. While there are some similarities to both lists, there are also some stark differences, notably who each group selected as player and coach of the year. The radio announcers* chose Ridgeline’s Peyton Knowles and Kyle Day as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively. Meanwhile, the coaches selected Logan’s Jadin Penigar and Logan Jones as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Knowles blocked 51 shots last season, the second most among all players in 4A. He also averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Penigar was one of the highest scoring players in 4A, averaging 18.6 a game (ranking 5th). Penigar also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Ridgeline overcame injuries to key players early in the season only to finish strong, winning the Region 11 championship with a 9-1 region record and a #7 RPI ranking at the end of the regular season. Logan, meanwhile, exceeded pre-season expectations and arguably did more with less, finishing third in Region 11 standings with a record of 6-4 and a #9 RPI ranking in 4A. Knowles and Penigar were the best and most consistent players on their teams over the course of the entire season.

The Cache Valley Media Group sports panel is comprised of those who called the play-by-play of the Region 11 basketball teams throughout the entire season on six different radio stations. The six coaches of Region 11 submitted their own poll.

Cache Valley Media’s Region 11 Player of the Year

Peyton Knowles – Ridgeline

Coaches Region 11 Player of the Year

Jadin Penigar – Logan

Cache Valley Media’s Region 11 Coach of the Year

Kyle Day – Ridgeline

Coaches Region 11 Coach of the Year

Logan Brown – Logan

Cache Valley Media’s All-Region 11 1st Team

Peyton Knowles – Ridgeline

Kaden Cox – Ridgeline

Jadin Penigar – Logan

Evan Hall – Sky View

Kace “Bucket” Jones – Bear River

Cache Valley Media’s All-Region 11 2nd Team

Brady Smith – Green Canyon

Chase Hall – Ridgeline

Jackson Schumann – Sky View

Ethan Davis – Logan

Cade DeBoard – Green Canyon

Coaches All-Region 1st Team

Kaden Cox – Ridgeline

Evan Hall – Sky View

Brady Smith – Green Canyon

Peyton Knowles – Ridgeline

Jackson Schumann – Sky View

Coaches All-Region 2nd Team

Kace “Bucket” Jones – Bear River

Chase Hall – Ridgeline

Ethan Davis – Logan

Cade DeBoard – Green Canyon (tie)

Jace Blotter – Green Canyon (tie)

Nick LeFevre – Mountain Crest (tie)

Cache Valley Media’s All-Region Honorable Mentions

Sky View: Taydem Neal, Titan Saxton, Caden Penrose, Hayden Howell, Isaac Larsen

Green Canyon: Jace Blotter, Jared Anderson, Jake Lundin

Logan: JJ Sargent, Gage Jenson

Bear River: Jace Jacobson, Josh Payne, Easton Lish, Gherig Marble

Ridgeline: Spencer Adams, Josh Jackman

Mountain Crest: Nick LeFevre, Tanner Bone, Miles Croshaw, Joseph Hunsaker, Preston Wiberg

Coaches All-Region Honorable Mentions

Sky View: Taydem Neal, Isaac Larsen

Logan: Isaac Larsen, Isaac Tuft

Mountain Crest: Preston Wiberg, Joseph Hunsaker

Ridgeline: Spencer Adams

*Voting members included Al Lewis, Craig Hislop, AJ Knight, Ajay Salveson, “Hurricane” John Newbold, Clint Payne, Dave Simmons, Nick Zollinger