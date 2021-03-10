Cache Valley Media and coaches differ on All-Region 11 teams, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year

LOGAN – Both the Cache Valley Media Group and the Region 11 coaches announced their respective All-Region 11 boys basketball teams on Wednesday, March 10th. While there are some similarities to both lists, there are also some stark differences, notably who each group selected as player and coach of the year. The radio announcers* chose Ridgeline’s Peyton Knowles and Kyle Day as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively. Meanwhile, the coaches selected Logan’s Jadin Penigar and Logan Jones as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Knowles blocked 51 shots last season, the second most among all players in 4A. He also averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Penigar was one of the highest scoring players in 4A, averaging 18.6 a game (ranking 5th). Penigar also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Ridgeline overcame injuries to key players early in the season only to finish strong, winning the Region 11 championship with a 9-1 region record and a #7 RPI ranking at the end of the regular season. Logan, meanwhile, exceeded pre-season expectations and arguably did more with less, finishing third in Region 11 standings with a record of 6-4 and a #9 RPI ranking in 4A. Knowles and Penigar were the best and most consistent players on their teams over the course of the entire season.
The Cache Valley Media Group sports panel is comprised of those who called the play-by-play of the Region 11 basketball teams throughout the entire season on six different radio stations. The six coaches of Region 11 submitted their own poll.
Cache Valley Media’s Region 11 Player of the Year
Peyton Knowles – Ridgeline
Coaches Region 11 Player of the Year
Jadin Penigar – Logan
Cache Valley Media’s Region 11 Coach of the Year
Kyle Day – Ridgeline
Coaches Region 11 Coach of the Year
Logan Brown – Logan
Cache Valley Media’s All-Region 11 1st Team
Peyton Knowles – Ridgeline
Kaden Cox – Ridgeline
Jadin Penigar – Logan
Evan Hall – Sky View
Kace “Bucket” Jones – Bear River
Cache Valley Media’s All-Region 11 2nd Team
Brady Smith – Green Canyon
Chase Hall – Ridgeline
Jackson Schumann – Sky View
Ethan Davis – Logan
Cade DeBoard – Green Canyon
Coaches All-Region 1st Team
Kaden Cox – Ridgeline
Evan Hall – Sky View
Brady Smith – Green Canyon
Peyton Knowles – Ridgeline
Jackson Schumann – Sky View
Coaches All-Region 2nd Team
Kace “Bucket” Jones – Bear River
Chase Hall – Ridgeline
Ethan Davis – Logan
Cade DeBoard – Green Canyon (tie)
Jace Blotter – Green Canyon (tie)
Nick LeFevre – Mountain Crest (tie)
Cache Valley Media’s All-Region Honorable Mentions
Sky View: Taydem Neal, Titan Saxton, Caden Penrose, Hayden Howell, Isaac Larsen
Green Canyon: Jace Blotter, Jared Anderson, Jake Lundin
Logan: JJ Sargent, Gage Jenson
Bear River: Jace Jacobson, Josh Payne, Easton Lish, Gherig Marble
Ridgeline: Spencer Adams, Josh Jackman
Mountain Crest: Nick LeFevre, Tanner Bone, Miles Croshaw, Joseph Hunsaker, Preston Wiberg
Coaches All-Region Honorable Mentions
Sky View: Taydem Neal, Isaac Larsen
Logan: Isaac Larsen, Isaac Tuft
Mountain Crest: Preston Wiberg, Joseph Hunsaker
Ridgeline: Spencer Adams
*Voting members included Al Lewis, Craig Hislop, AJ Knight, Ajay Salveson, “Hurricane” John Newbold, Clint Payne, Dave Simmons, Nick Zollinger