Exactly 328,509 Utahns are fully vaccinated, more than 10% of the state

LOGAN – With Utahns over 50 now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Spencer Cox Thursday at his media briefing may talk more about expanding the list.

With the 23,904 vaccinations administered since Tuesday, a total of 902,391 vaccine doses have been given in Utah.

The state health department said more than a tenth of Utah’s population has been fully vaccinated, counting the number of Utahns receiving either the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Utahns fully vaccinated as of Wednesday total 328,509.

In the year since the start of the pandemic there have been 1,992 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, including two reported Wednesday.

In that same period of time there have been 376,327 positive cases of the virus across the state.

There were 658 new positive coronavirus cases included in the new Wednesday summary and with 7,955 people tested for the first time since Tuesday, the daily positivity rate was 8.3 percent.

Wednesday is the 20th straight day in Utah with fewer than 1,000 new cases reported.

There were 33 new coronavirus positives in northern Utah Wednesday and the total caseload in the district in one year of the pandemic is 20,102.

Total hospitalizations in the district are now 798, with 560 in Cache County, 231 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

There are 175 people hospitalized with the virus statewide Wednesday — 12 fewer than Tuesday — and 73 are in intensive care units. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,986.

The total number of people tested in Utah is now almost 2.27 million and total tests administered since the start of the pandemic have grown to over 3.95 million.

The seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6 percent and the seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.16 percent.

Recent Idaho COVID numbers include 173,790 confirmed cases and there have been 1,892 COVID-19 deaths with 1,086 positive tests in Franklin County, 360 positives in Bear Lake County and 331 in Oneida County.