Fire fighters extinguish Logan apartment fire

Written by Will Feelright
March 10, 2021

LOGAN — Fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish an apartment fire Tuesday night. The two-alarm blaze was reported at the Providence Pointe Apartments, east of the Cache Valley Mall, just after 6:15 p.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, heavy smoke was seen coming from the building as the first crews arrived on the scene. The fire was reported to be in one of the top units of the three story structure.

Flames began to breech the roof as the fire spread into the attic of the building.

Fire fighters entered the apartment and were able to extinguish the flames. They then proceeded onto the roof and completed dousing hotspots.

Crews searched the apartments and reported no injuries to any of the occupants. Three of the 24 apartments in the building were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is still being determined.

