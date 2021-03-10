Idaho man confesses to exposing himself to teen girls at North Logan Walmart

Booking photo for Cory L. Bradford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 59-year-old Preston, Idaho man has confessed to exposing himself at a North Logan department store more than a year ago. Cory L. Bradford accepted a plea deal that could send him to jail for a year.

Bradford participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to two counts of lewdness involving a child, amended to a class A misdemeanor. Two remaining charges were dropped by prosecutors.

On Dec 1, 2019 Bradford walked up to two 13-year-old girls inside the North Logan Walmart. He exposed himself to them and then touched himself inappropriately.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from the store. It showed Bradford walking through the clothing department and fondling himself.

As the investigation continued, store employees reported a similar unsolved incident that occurred earlier in the year. At that time, a man that again matched Bradford’s description was seen allegedly putting merchandise down the front of his pants.

As the employee continued to observe the defendant, they realized that the zipper on the front of his pants was open, exposing himself. They followed the man out of the store and observed him driving away in a white pickup truck, with Idaho plates.

Officers contacted the Preston Police Department with a description of the truck and a partial license plate number. They learned it was owned by Bradford. They also discovered that he had a prior conviction for lewdness involving a child.

Bradford spoke briefly during Wednesday’s hearing, telling the court he wished to waive his right to a fair trial and plead guilty.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Bradford to cooperate with probation agents, who will conduct a presentence report about his criminal history. He also scheduled sentencing for May 5.

