January 25, 1935 – March 7, 2021 (age 86)

Leland Boye Cecil, 86, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Logan, Utah.

Leland was born on January 25, 1935 in Long Beach, California to Ernest Leland and Beth Larsen Cecil. He was one of four sons.

Leland was named engineer of the year by the Desk and Derrick Club in Bakersfield, California in the early 80’s. He was a Petroleum Engineer and worked for SunRay, Kern County Land Co., Tenneco Oil and Teal Petroleum before starting Cecil Engineering, Inc.

He married Jan Davis.

He is survived by his wife Jan, his brothers, Rowan and Duane. He is also survived by five children, Scott, Mark, Bryan, Krista and Kasey, six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the White Pine Funeral Services Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00pm and prior to the services on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am, both at White Pine Funeral Services.

Burial will be in the Millville-Nibley Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.