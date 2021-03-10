Logan man admits to robbing two people and other crimes in universal plea deal

Booking photo for Robert OLeary (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man has confessed to robbing two individuals last November and other crimes. Robert L. OLeary accepted a plea deal that could still send him to prison for up to five years.

OLeary participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted robbery, amended to a third-degree felony; and misdemeanors for criminal trespass, failure to stop at the command of police, and interference with law enforcement

On Nov. 6, OLeary tried to rob two people, while in the area of 50 E. 400 N. The victims told Logan City police officers that the defendant had approached them and asked if they had any marijuana.

The people said OLeary became aggressive when they told him no. He then started asking for money and acted like he had a weapon. He made off with a small amount of cash and was later identified using security camera footage.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray explained how in February 2020, OLeary went to a former girlfriend’s home. He made unwanted sexual advances toward her and was pepper sprayed.

Later in June, OLeary got into a fight with a woman, who was an acquaintance. When officers arrived, he refused to cooperate and tried to flee.

In exchange for OLeary’s guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to drop seven remaining charges against him.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered OLeary to remain in jail and cooperate with probation agents, who will conduct a presentence report about his criminal history. He also scheduled sentencing for April 28.

