Utah State football to begin Spring practice on Monday, March 15

FILE - Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

LOGAN, Utah – Under the direction of first-year head coach Blake Anderson, who is in his eighth year as a collegiate head coach, Utah State football will begin spring practice on Monday, March 15, at 4:15 p.m. All practices will be held on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium or at the Stan Laub Indoor Football Complex.

All practices held in Maverik Stadium will be open to the public, while practices in the Laub Complex will be closed.

During the five-week period, the Aggies will participate in 15 spring practice sessions, including their annual Blue vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m. Media interviews will be available upon request following all practices.

This spring, Utah State returns 19 starters (O-10, D-9) as part of 48 letterwinners (O-21, D-23, S-4) from last year’s COVID-19-shortened season that saw USU post a 1-6 Mountain West record. Among those 48 letterwinners are 14 Super Seniors that were granted an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those 14 Super Seniors include: CB Terin Adams, OL Demytrick Ali’ifua, DE Jaylin Bannerman, S Shaq Bond, WR Sean Carter, S Cash Gilliam, DE Nick Heninger, RB Devonta’e Henry-Cole, ILB Kevin Meitzenheimer, DT Marcus Moore, WR Jordan Nathan, WR Savon Scarver, TE Carson Terrell and WR Derek Wright.

Highlighting Utah State’s returners in 2021 is Scarver, who is just the third consensus All-American in school history. Scarver was named a first-team All-American from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele’s Magazine, and earned second-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association as a kick returner following his sophomore season in 2018. Scarver was also named first-team all-Mountain West as a kick returner as both a sophomore and junior in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and earned honorable mention all-MW honors as a kick returner in 2020.

Along with Scarver, Utah State returns six more players that earned all-league honors in 2020 in Ali’ifua, Bond, Heninger, Moore, junior ILB AJ Vongphachanh and sophomore P Stephen Kotsanlee. In fact, Bond has earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors in each of the past two seasons.

Other starters returning for Utah State in 2021 include Henry-Cole, Meitzenheimer, Terrell, Wright, senior OL Alfred Edwards, senior CB Andre Grayson, senior CB Zahodri Jackson, senior WR Deven Thompkins, junior OL Andy Koch, junior CB Cam Lampkin, junior WR Justin McGriff, junior OL Jacob South, junior CB Dominic Tatum and sophomore OL Falepule Alo.

Utah State opens the 2021 season at Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 4.

2021 Utah State Football Spring Practice Dates

Monday, March 15 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Friday, March 19 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 – 10:30 a.m. – Scrimmage

Tuesday, March 30 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Monday, April 5 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Friday, April 9 – 9:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, April 13 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 – 2 p.m. – Blue vs. White Spring Game

Monday, April 19 – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Note – Dates and times subject to change.