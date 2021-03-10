William Larry McKnight, 86, passed away March 9, 2021 at Terrace Grove Assisted Living in Logan, Utah.

Larry was born May 26, 1934 in Manti, Utah, the son of John McKnight and Annie Anderson, and was raised in Lewiston, Utah. He graduated from North Cache High School and then served in the US Army for two years.

He then competed three years at Utah State University when he got a call from Rex Plowman, who offered him a job at the Lewiston State Bank. Larry worked at the bank for 40 years as a loan officer, where he retired in 1996 as Senior Vice President. His job allowed him to continue to look after and help his mother, who lost her husband, Larry’s father, when he was just seven years old. He loved his association with the people at the bank, and was always happy to report that he “never made a bad loan.

Larry married Carolyn Titensor in the Logan, Utah Temple on May 28,1958 and has three children, Bonnie Nielsen (Eric) of Lewiston, Utah, Brent Larry McKnight (Jodi), of Pleasant View, Utah, and Scott Lowell McKnight (Alys), of Wilsonville, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, two sons, one daughter, twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his only sibling, his sister, Bonnie Whiting.

Larry was a man who was completely devoted to his family, always planning for their futures, and willing to help at all times in any way that he could. He was a man of integrity, who was dedicated to serving in his community. He derived a great deal of pleasure from supporting his children and grandchildren in their sports, music and school activities. He was a lifelong supporter and fan of Utah State University athletics having been a season ticket holder for 60 years for Aggie Basketball and Football.

As a young boy, Larry learned the value of hard work, and worked on farms and then in two local grocery stores, Orlos Market and Theurer’s Store. He was honest in his dealings and taught his children the value of hard work. His children took these lessons and had success in their studies and in their careers. He taught them the importance of good money management and living the teachings of the gospel.

Larry was a dedicated member of the church, who served many years as ward clerk and stake financial clerk. Larry always enjoyed home teaching. He was a temple officiator for five years, and then served with his wife in the baptistery at the temple for another four years.

Larry and Carolyn bought their first home together in Lewiston, Utah, which happened to be the old Stocks Maternity Home where Carolyn was born. They lived together in that home for 62 years before Larry moved to Terrace Grove.

His children loved their father very much and spent countless nights at his bedside prior to his passing.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Lewiston 4th Ward Chapel, 16 South Main Street, Lewiston, Utah. Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Friday from 10:30 – 11:30am at the church.

Services will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking here.

Military rites and interment will be in the Lewiston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.