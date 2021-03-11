Barbara Ann Peterson Clark, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully March 9, 2021, at the age of 86 at her home in Crowley, Texas, where she had spent the last three years living with her children.

Barbara was born May 9, 1934, the second child and only daughter of Dick L. and Margaret Fowler Peterson in Littleton, Morgan County, Utah. She grew up on a farm surrounded by family, most especially her four brothers, Larry (Marlene), Scott (Marlene), Spence, and Tom (LuRinda). She had a special love for her grandpa, Lee Peterson.

As a young woman, Barbara served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in what was then the Gulf States (Texas-Louisiana) mission. Upon her return, Barbara met and married Bruce Clark in the Logan LDS temple. Bruce passed away February 15, 2010, after 47 years of marriage.

Bruce and Barbara spent most of their married life in Brigham City, Utah, where they raised three children: John Clark (Michelle) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Emily Moody (Mat) of Mansfied, Texas, and Stephan Clark (Laura) of Crowley, Texas. She dearly loved her home and friends in Brigham City.

Barbara had a passion and a talent for handwork, something she and Bruce did together. She especially loved cross stitch, and in her later years, needlepoint. She was rarely seen without a project in her hands. She also had a gift for keeping her home beautiful and in good repair, inside and out. Barbara enjoyed going to movies, eating out, and shopping with friends and family. She loved flowers, especially sunflowers and lilacs. Her generosity and concern for people blessed many; she constantly looked for ways to help and uplift others, especially her children and grandchildren.

Barbara was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved the Church all her life and served in many callings, including Relief Society president, Young Women’s leader, Primary teacher, and nursery. Of all these, nursery was her favorite. She loved the Lord and was always determined and willing to follow Him.

Barbara is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents, Dick and Margaret Peterson; her brother, Larry; and one great-grandson, Ronin Moody.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 North Morgan Valley Drive, Morgan, Utah.

