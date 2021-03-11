Brent Sorensen Stevenson, 69, passed away of cancer in his home, surrounded by loved ones, Friday, March 5, 2021.

He was born February 11, 1952 in Ogden, Utah to J. Ward Stevenson and Lydia Bernice Sorensen.

Brent graduated from Layton High School in 1970. After high school, he spent a year in Denver, Colorado where he attended tech school, honing his skills as a mechanic. In 1989 he earned his pilot’s license, which shaped the rest of his life.

Brent married Diane Bell on December 17, 1971 and had a son, Jeffrey Neal Stevenson. They later divorced.

Brent married Vicky Mae Kendrick on June 30, 1991. They had two sons, Todd Jon Kendrick Stevenson and Zane Kendrick Stevenson.

Survived by his wife, Vicky Stevenson of Layton; three sons, Jeff (Noah) of Sayville, New York; Todd (Bri) and Zane of Layton, Utah; grandchildren, Cale Mae and Cinch McCoy Stevenson of Layton, Utah; sisters Joyce Stevenson of Layton, Utah; Janyce (James) O’Neill of Riverside, California; Jeri (Mike) Dufresne of Clearfield, Utah; Jill (Lyn) Waterbury of Layton, Utah; and Jacque (Ray) Dodge of Layton, Utah.

Preceded in death by his sisters Judy Jones, Jeanne Logan, brothers Kirk Stevenson and Scott Stevenson.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00am at the Paradise Cemetery, 8940 South 340 East, Paradise, Utah.

Friends may visit family Friday, March 12, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.

