Dale Leroy Hoskins, age 78, passed away March 9, 2021 in Tremonton, Utah.

He was born in Ogden, Utah on November 17, 1942. He married Sandra Potts Johnson November 19, 1997 in Ogden, Utah. He lived in Ogden and Plymouth during his lifetime.

Dale was a Brick Mason (Masonry Specialist) and was the owner of the business with his son Eric.

Dale is survived by his wife, son Eric and wife Shauna, son Ty and wife Lesley, and family Zachary, Joshua, Joseph, Andrew, Kaylie, Michael, and Samuel, daughter Megan, and granddaughter Destiny. His sister Janet Dodgen, and brothers Keith Hoskins, and Wayne Hoskins. Also Dale’s extended family Jodi and Brad Parsons and grandchildren McKenna Parsons and Jayce Parsons.

Dale was preceded in death by his son Leif, his Dad John and Mom Sara, his brother Jack Hoskins and sister Pat Tommey.

A special thanks to our friends and neighbors who too have always been there for Dale and I. We thank you for everything you have done for us. We are so lucky to have you as neighbors. You’re the best.

