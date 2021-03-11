Dorothy Margaret Jenson Schimmelpfennig of Pleasant View, passed away March 9, 2021. She was born on January 17, 1924 in Brigham City, Utah. The daughter of Martha Margaret Huges and Ellis Claud Jenson.

Dorothy graduated from Box Elder High School. She graduated with her Bachelors of Science from Utah State University and Masters and PHD from the University of Utah.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, chatting with friends, painting, photography, knitting, sewing, genealogy and art projects.

Survived by her sons: Howard Sanderson, Scott Schimmelpfennig, and Glen (Karen) Schimmelpfennig; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.

Private graveside services will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.