June 28, 1933 – March 9, 2021 (age 87)

Fred Lowell Petersen was born June 28, 1933 in Ogden, Utah, to Frederick Lyman and Olive Udora Miller Petersen. He was their fourth child having two older sisters and one older brother.

He was raised in Brigham City, Utah and attended Box Elder High School where he began to date his first love, Donna Jean Compton. He attended the University of Utah where he was a member of the U of U Marching Band, playing the snare drum. He also served as band president. He graduated in the spring of 1955 with a business degree. He later earned his MBA at the U. He served in the Army Reserve as a Staff Sergeant.

He and Donna were married in the Logan Temple on November 6, 1953. Together they raised their five children who all survive him: Holly (Michael) Urbancic, Peggy (Stephen) Bond, Rees (Lisa) Petersen, Scott Petersen, and Heather (Dan, deceased) Pickett.

Following Donna’s death in 2016, Lowell had a reunion with former work colleague, Carolyn Rudy. They married June 29, 2017. Carolyn brought joy into his life he felt he had lost. She has become a dear member of the family. Lowell gained more family in Carolyn’s children: Karen Roylance and Michael (Tricia) Ivison, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carolyn and her children: survive him, along with his 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Lowell worked consecutively for Kennecott Copper, Litton Industries, TeleMation, and for much of his career at the University of Utah as the Personnel Director. While working at the U under President David P. Gardner, he recommended two long-term strategies: The first was to attract and retain faculty and staff with a generous retirement and benefits package, in place of simply higher salaries. The second was self-funding health insurance for university employees. These prescient strategies have benefitted U of U employees, and the state, since that time.

He retired from the U in 1996. He and Donna traveled extensively during his retirement, including a trip to Ireland and another to England, Scotland, and Wales with their daughter Holly and husband. He and Carolyn also traveled, taking a cruise to Hawaii and another to Alaska.

Lowell was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life, serving in a number of leadership positions, and serving in the Salt Lake and Bountiful temples. He reveled in books, reading, camping, and traveling. He loved classical music, also Gilbert and Sullivan and show tunes. Lowell leaves behind a huge circle of friends. He was noted for his ability to find new friends everywhere he found himself.

