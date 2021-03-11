Grain elevator observatory at Cache Valley Bank provides unique views of Cache Valley

Branch managers Tyler Obray and Katheryn Beus look out over Hyrum City from the observation deck atop the grain elevator incorporated into the design of the Hyrum Branch of Cache Valley Bank on Monday, March 8, 2001.

HYRUM – Cache Valley has its own Space Needle of sorts. Cache Valley Bank’s Hyrum Branch, located at 815 E. Main, has incorporated the Holley-Globe Grain and Milling Company Elevator – built in 1918 – into the building’s otherwise modern design. From the top deck of the elevator one can look out and see a long way across Cache Valley.

The metal siding outside represents the corrugated metal that was built on to the mill when it was located at 100 North Center – its original location, said George Daines, Chairman and CEO of the bank.

“We preserved the structure for another couple of hundred years,” Daines said while standing on the viewing deck on top of the structure. “There’s nothing like it anywhere and this will be the best box seats in Hyrum for the Fourth of July weekend fireworks.”

From the ground floor to the 600 square foot viewing deck, the tower is 80 feet tall, 10 to 15 feet higher than before the elevator was moved. The 75 ton elevator was cut into three parts and hauled up Hyrum’s Main Street and restacked.

“When I visited my grandmother in Hyrum I would climb up to the top of the elevator,” Daines said. “It was abandoned then but the view was fantastic.”

Gary Olsen, the general contractor on the project, said he’d seen Daines climb the old mill when it was still intact just before it was moved. Olsen was the one who engineered the dividing and moving of the historic building to its current place and orchestrated the construction at the Hyrum branch.

Daines said it took a concerted effort from a host of contractors, like Landmark Construction, Northern Acoustic and Drywall, Terry Bingham Concrete, Johnson Kilgore Companies, Three Men and Shovel and others.

Although the 4,500 square foot (not including the grain elevator) bank construction is not entirely finished, the bank is open for business.

“We will build the furniture once we get a feel for what we need,” Daines said. “The community has been good to us. Right now we have been in Hyrum for two and a half years and the bank as $40 million in deposits and $60 million in loans just in Hyrum.”

The bank has sewed up another end of the old Bamberger Railroad building in Cache Valley by preserving the grain elevator.

“The grain elevator was the Hyrum stop for the Bamberger Rail line,” Daines said. “Our Smithfield Branch is in the booster station that used to provide electricity to get the train to Preston.”

Kathryn Beus is the branch manager for the location and is excited to be in the new building. She has been with Cache Valley Bank since they opened their doors in Hyrum nearly three years ago. Banking is in her genes.

“My grandmother was the first female bank manager in the state of Utah,” Beus said. “She was the manager for the Hyrum First Security Branch years ago.”

She said she is thrilled to be able to offer more services and have more elbow room.

“We love it,” she said. “We were in our old location for three years and it’s great to have the space.”

The Hyrum branch is now a full serviced bank offering safety deposit boxes, a two-bay drive thru and offering just about everything a full-service bank can offer.

“The modern looking bank with the grain elevator is generating interest,” Beus said. “I love the fact that we are preserving such a big landmark in Hyrum.”

Tyler Obray, another branch manager sharing the Hyrum building, is excited to be in his new office. While Beus is the branch manager of the bank, Obray is the branch manager over commercial lending and special projects.

“It is a beautiful location and I think the bank could be a catalyst for more commercial growth in Hyrum,” Obray said. “It is one more toe hold for industry to come to the south end of the valley.”

He said the new industrial park in the city is growing and there are a lot of good small businesses in the community.

“I really think Hyrum is poised to grow with all the building going on in Hyrum,” Obray added. “We are lucky to be here in such a pivotal time.”

He said the housing is affordable and there are jobs and that draws people to this side of the valley.

“About half the Cache Valley Bank locations are historical buildings and there is a reason they choose to get involved in preserving history,” said Obray. “Our goal is to build long-term relationships with our customers and preserving and beautifying history is an immediate long-term commitment to the community.”