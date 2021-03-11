December 25, 1953 – March 6, 2021 (age 67)

Gregory Allen Murray Summers, 67, passed away surrounded by his family March 6, 2021, due to a work related accident at the Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Greg was born to Harris and Dora Murray at the Roosevelt Hospital on December 25, 1953.

After the passing of his mother, he was adopted by Ray and Jeanie Summers of Roosevelt, Utah. The family later moved to Hyrum, Utah where Greg spent his adolescent years. He grew up in a loving family.

Greg attended Sky View High school where he met RaCinda Mitton. After high school, Greg and RaCinda were married. They soon moved to Salt Lake City where Greg attended Salt Lake Community College as a Diesel Mechanic.

Greg and RaCinda raised three children, Ryan Summers, Tahnee (Summers) Jones, and Kalie Summers. They lived in Smithfield, Utah for the next 20 years.

Greg lived life to the fullest in all that he did, serving, loving, and playing. His calm spirit and loving heart attracted countless friends and loved ones. Greg enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He collected rocks, coins, and bills. One of his favorite things to do was go shopping with his daughters at TJMaxx. He loved and adored spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Greg had a great sense of humor that he passed on to everyone. Family gatherings were mostly spent laughing and enjoying each others company.

Greg was preceded in death by his biological parents, Harris Vestor Murray and Dora Wanzitz. Adoptive parents were Verl Ray Summers and Margie (Jeanie) Ray.

He is survived by his son, Ryan (Amanda Lovin) Summers; two daughters, Tahnee (Tyson) Jones and Kalie Summers. He loved his family and leaves behind seven grandchildren; Abbie, Hunter, Ryan Akai, Addison, Mason, Sophie, and Areo.

A viewing service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at White Pine Mortuary, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah. A viewing will also be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45am followed by funeral services beginning at 11:00am.

Interment will take place at Wellsville City Cemetery, Wellsville, Utah.

Those who would like to live stream the services may do so by clicking here.

The family would like to thank the Emergency Responders, as well as Cache Valley Specialty Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.