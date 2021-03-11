Logan man bound over for trial for allegedly choking and biting woman

Booking photo for Josh T. Kendrick (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Logan man has been ordered to stand trial for allegedly physically abusing a woman last fall, requiring she seek medical care. Josh T. Kendrick was arrested last October and later released on $5,000 bail.

Kendrick participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

Prosecutors explained how North Park police were called to a medical center in October, on report of a delayed domestic dispute. The alleged victim had reported being choked by Kendrick up to ten times during the past two weeks. He also allegedly threatened to kill her, and bit her in multiple areas including the arm, face and fingers.

Officer Tell Stewart testified that he witnessed bruising on the victim’s neck due to allegedly being strangled. There was also bruising on her right forearm from reportedly being bit.

The victim told officers she had been in a relationship with Kendrick during the past two-and-a-half years. The abuse allegedly occurred after he had been drinking.

Stewart questioned Kendrick at the time, who said he was only buzzed and not really drunk. The suspect also claimed the alleged victim had bitten herself.

Public defender Ryan Holdaway questioned the alleged victim’s injuries and said they were going to review more of her medical records. He also entered pleas of “not guilty” for his client.

Judge Brian Cannell bound Kendrick over for trial on the two charges. He ordered him to appear again in court April 14.

will@cvradio.com