Moore joins bipartisan push for Medal of Honor monument

Former President Donald Trump presented the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne during a White House ceremony on Sept. 11, 2020 (Photo courtesy Army Times).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-District 1, has joined a growing chorus of congressional lawmakers advocating for a national monument in the nation’s capitol to salute military Medal of Honor recipients.

“The giants of our republic are immortalized in Washington, D.C.,” Moore said Tuesday. “The unparalleled courage demonstrated by Medal of Honor recipients deserves permanent recognition so future generations continue to understand the sacrifices that have given us our freedoms.

“I’m proud to cosponsor legislation that will begin the process of elevating the Medal of Honor to its proper place in our nation’s capitol,” he added.

Moore’s remarks came as he signed on as a co-sponsor of the “National Medal of Honor Monument Act” in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On the other side of Capitol Hill, companion legislation was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, in February.

The joint measure would authorize representatives of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to begin soliciting public contributions for a Medal of Honor monument to be established on federal land in Washington, D.C.

Officials of the museum foundation emphasized that no federal funds will be spent on the proposed national monument.

Moore’s support of the House monument act is in keeping with his 2020 campaign pledge to play a bipartisan role in Congress. The proposal was originally co-sponsored by nine Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-District 3.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-TX, joined Moore in voicing support the monument proposal.

“A monument to the Medal of Honor is a cause everyone can rally around,” said Veasey, who represents the Arlington area of Texas where construction of a national Medal of Honor museum is slated to begin this year. “It’s past due that we recognize the service and sacrifice of the bravest individuals to serve our country in its capitol.”

The Medal of Honor, which is America’s highest military decoration, is awarded to U.S. service members who distinguish themselves with extraordinary feats of valor.

The Medal of Honor is also America’s oldest continuously-issued combat decoration, dating back to the U.S. Civil War era.

The president typically presents the Medal of Honor at a formal ceremony intended to represent “the gratitude of Congress and the American people.” The text of that trademark citation is the reason why the decoration is often mistakenly referred to as “the Congressional Medal of Honor.”

Of the literally millions of Americans who have served in U.S. armed forces since the 1860s, only about 3,500 have earned the Medal of Honor.

About 40 percent of those recipients fought during the Civil War, when the newly created Medal of Honor was lavishly awarded by the Union Army and Navy. In all subsequent conflicts, the U.S. armed forces have been much more judicious about the process of recommending and approving awards of the Medal of Honor.

Although legend has it that the Medal of Honor is almost always awarded posthumously, the reality is that the decoration has only been issued to the next of kin of about 600 fallen heroes in the past 160 years.