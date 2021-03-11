Northern Utah COVID deaths now number 86 with two more reported Thursday

Coronavirus fatalities in northern Utah grew to 86 Thursday with the deaths of two women, one from Cache County and one from Box Elder County, who both were older than 85. The Cache County resident was living in a long-term care facility while the Box Elder resident was not hospitalized.

In the year since the start of the pandemic (12 months ago today) there have been 2,015 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, including 23 reported Thursday (15 of them occurred before Feb. 11).

During his COVID-19 press briefing Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox acknowledged the events that changed our lives one year ago.

“We knew in real life that things were not going to be the same,” Gov. Cox said. “Today was the day of that fateful Jazz game when Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive and the next day was the NBA shutdown and so many other institutions and facets of our lives began to change.”

The Governor admitted the last year has been difficult and that issues during the pandemic have been divisive. Then he made a plea for civility.

“Please, act with respect to your fellow human beings. If you go into a business and they are requiring you to wear masks, wear the masks,” Gov. Cox implored. “Don’t yell at the clerk, don’t yell at the store manager. Don’t make a fool of yourself, because you don’t want to wear masks.”

With the 34,290 vaccinations since Wednesday — the highest one-day total of doses — a total of 936,681 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

In that same period of time there have been 376,973 positive cases of the virus across the state.

There were 646 new positive coronavirus cases included in the new Thursday summary and with 8,139 people tested for the first time since Wednesday, the daily positivity rate was 7.9 percent.

There were 39 new coronavirus positives in northern Utah Thursday and the total caseload in the district in one year of the pandemic is 20,141.

Total hospitalizations in the district are now 800, with 562 in Cache County, 231 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

There are 167 people hospitalized with the virus statewide Thursday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,014.

The total number of people tested in Utah is now almost 2.3 million and total tests administered since the start of the pandemic have grown to over 3.97 million.

The recent seven-day average for positive tests is 524 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.4 percent and the seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.0 percent.

Recent Idaho COVID numbers include 174,246 confirmed cases and there have been 1,901 COVID-19 deaths with 1,088 positive tests in Franklin County, 361 positives in Bear Lake County and 332 in Oneida County.