Paramedics and deputies called to ‘accidental’ shooting at Richmond business

RICHMOND — Emergency crews and law enforcement were called to a Richmond business Thursday after an employee accidentally shot himself. The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. at a manufacturing facility near 530 S. 400 W.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the employee was taking a break at the time and had decided to clean his handgun.

“This individual had fired his firearm about two weeks ago,” said Bartschi. “He usually carries it unloaded and decided to try and clean the firearm and wipe it down during his break time.”

Paramedics and deputies were both called to the business to treat the 23-year-old man. No one else was injured.

Bartschi said deputies located the firearm, a Glock handgun. The employee claimed he didn’t know it was loaded as he was cleaning it.

“As some people who have Glocks are aware, when you disassemble them, you are required to pull the trigger. This individual had removed the magazine and followed his normal process. Unfortunately on this occasion, he did have a round in the chamber. He discharged the firearm into his leg.”

The man was conscious, alert and breathing when paramedics arrived. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in stable condition.

