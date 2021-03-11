September 11, 1938 – March 8, 2021 (age 82)

Walter Leslie Boxx, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Walter was born September 11, 1938, in Doctors Inlet, Clay County, Florida, a son of Horace Leslie and Louisa Griffin Boxx.

He married Norma Jean Manning on June 24, 1958, in Manti, Utah, at the Manti Utah LDS Temple.

He is survived by his widow of Logan, Utah, and his four children: Mark Alan Boxx (wife Linda) of Logan, Utah; Randy LeGrand Boxx (wife Lynn) of Brigham City, Utah; Pana Lou Boxx of South Jordan, Utah; and Leila Jean Boxx White of Logan, Utah. Also surviving are Walter’s eight grandchildren and spouses, nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceding him in death are his father, Horace Leslie Boxx, his mother, Louisa Griffin Boxx, an infant brother born still, and another infant brother, Melvin Leslie Boxx.

Walter had a long career as an electrician, in Florida and Utah. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found much joy and purpose in his service to his fellow man. Walter will be remembered as a devoted home teacher and could always be called upon to exercise his priesthood power for the good of others. He was stalwart and faithful until the end.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11:00am in the Oak Brook Ward meetinghouse at 645 Trail Circle, Logan, Utah, 84321. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Internment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery, Brigham City, Utah.

