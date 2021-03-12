August 19, 1963 – March 6, 2021 (age 57)

Brad Harris Lutz, 57, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Brad spent his life serving and loving the people around him. He was curious and inquisitive. He was willing to try new things and encouraged others to join him in his adventures. He had the ability to see potential in others that often they couldn’t see for themselves. Children held a special place in his heart – brothers, sisters, neighbors, strangers. He would spend hours entertaining and listening to them, making them feel important and worthwhile like he did with anyone he talked to. And if you ask him, he was pretty hilarious too!

Brad was born August 19, 1963 in Sparks, Nevada. He is the third of ten children born to Nolan and Barbara Lutz. The family moved to Clinton, Utah, and later to Weston, Idaho. After graduating from West Side High School in 1981, Brad served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He loved being the tallest man in the land and they loved his “blonde” hair and blue eyes. Teaching others the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ brought him joy then, and throughout the rest of his life.

An avid Cougar fan, Brad earned both his Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Educational Psychology from Brigham Young University. In between earning these degrees, he met and married his best friend Genny Merica in the Logan Utah Temple in November 1990. They spent the first years of marriage exploring the streets of San Francisco but found and made their home in the beautiful part of Idaho – Grangeville.

Brad and Genny are the proud parents of four incredible children. He loved being a dad! He supported his kids in all their pursuits; athletics to academics, even painting and Just Dance. He taught them to have a “growth mindset” and inspired them to develop a love of reading, find beauty among the stars, and explore the wonders of the outdoors. Brad’s favorite place to be was with his family.

As a youth, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and later, as a youth leader, helped many more achieve the same honor. In addition to his full-time job at the North Idaho Correctional Institution, he and Genny ran a small business helping people reach new heights. He never let his jobs interfere with his pursuit of becoming the best pie maker or his obsession with “festive” food.

He loved serving. His membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presented him with many opportunities to do so. His favorite assignment was teaching an early morning religion class to high school students. That is, until two years ago when he accepted the call to serve as the Bishop of the Grangeville Ward. He considered it a great privilege and responsibility to counsel with, encourage and support his ward family.

In addition to his beloved Genny, Brad also leaves behind many others who are sad to see him go, including (but not limited to) his four children – Harrison (Maggie), Addie, Kate and Zoe; his parents, Nolan and Barbara Lutz; three brothers, Scott (Connie), Kent (Stephanie) and Neal (Dani); five sisters, Kristie Collard (Wayne), Beth Ormsby (Roger), Lorene Clark (Craig), Amy Calvin (Bryce) and Emily Wright (Scott); Genny’s siblings, Karen Merica Judd, Randy Merica (Teresa), Kent Merica (Deb), Chad Merica (Debbie), Renae Powell (David), Laura Guillette (Steve), Jolene Merica; 76 nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and an entire congregation who called him Bishop.

Brad’s memory can be honored by believing in yourself and serving others. He died with an extra-large heart; our challenge is to live with one.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Willard LDS church, 80 North 100 West Willard, Utah at 12:30pm. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:30am – 12:30pm.

A live stream will be available and may be viewed by clicking here.

Please call Gillies Funeral Chapel if you need assistance being able to view the live stream 435-723-5236.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.