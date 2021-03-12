November 2, 1934 – March 7, 2021 (age 86)

Carol Lee Stubbs Allen, 86, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Preston, Idaho surrounded by loved ones.

Carol Lee was born November 2, 1934 in San Francisco, California, the oldest child of Roy Kelly Stubbs and Lorraine Nelson. She graduated from Napa High School in 1952 and later attended Brigham Young University.

She was sealed to her eternal companion, Harris Grover Allen, on October 28, 1957, in the Logan Utah Temple, enjoying 46 years of marriage before Harris passed in 2004.

They served a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1999 to 2001. She was a faithful daughter of God who emulated the light of Christ through constant service to others in their times of need.

Carol Lee loved her family – there was nothing else in the world that brought her more joy. She loved being a mother and raised their 5 children with love and respect. As the family expanded with spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her love grew deeper and stronger with each new addition.

Carol Lee’s life largely revolved around music. In her early years, she played the violin and participated in orchestras at high school and college. Later in life, she taught singing groups for children in her local neighborhood. She loved to direct choirs and help others perform beautiful music at various church programs. She expected practice, hard work and dedication from her students and choir-members, and as a result, produced beautiful melodic moments. She loved to encourage her children and grandchildren to develop their musical talents and enjoyed watching their performances.

Carol Lee is survived by 5 children and their spouses: Greg and Lana Allen, Christine and Kip Rawlings, Mark and Bridgette Allen, Kevin and Carrie Allen, Jon and Jen Allen; 18 grandchildren: Jason Allen, Brooke Smith, Dallas Smith, Patrick Dentinger, Bugg Allen, Macy Allen, Kelly Rawlings, Kolby Rawlings, Riley Rawlings, Garren Allen, Lauren Allen, Tagg Allen, Jack Allen, Max Allen, Asher Allen, Isaac Allen, Connor Allen, Miles Allen; 14 great-grandchildren: Stella Allen-Hansen, Coral Dentinger, Oriah Dentinger, Lily Smith, Parker Smith, Jayden Middaugh, Alexa Rawlings, Jaxon Rawlings, Crew Rawlings, Reese Rawlings, Golden Rawlings, Ford Rawlings, Stone Rawlings, Dottie Rawlings; and 3 siblings: Arlene Grantham, Judy Bernards, and Reed Stubbs.

Those who have greeted her on the other side include spouse, Harris Grover Allen; grandson, Brooks Kip Rawlings; son, Rafael Martinez; and parents, Roy and Lorraine Stubbs.

A public viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10:00am to 12:00 noon at the Preston Idaho North Stake Center, 310 North State Street, Preston, Idaho. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 12:30pm at the same location.

The service will also be broadcast for those unable to join in person services will be broadcast beginning at 12:30pm.

The family wishes to give thanks for the abundant outpouring of love and concern from so many friends and family. We would also like to thank the incredible staff at Heritage Senior Living and the Franklin County Medical Center who cared for her with love.

To help celebrate her life, we encourage all to play or sing a favorite song in her honor.