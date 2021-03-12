Larry Elmer Broadhead, loving Husband, Father, Grandpa, and Friend passed away peacefully in Nephi, Utah on March 10, 2021 after suffering with Multiple Sclerosis, Leukemia and other health problems for many years.

Larry was born October 17, 1942 to Elmer Robert Broadhead and Ann Else Rasmussen Broadhead in Payson, Utah. He graduated from Juab High School and Juab Stake Seminary in 1960, and attended Trade Tech and BYU in Provo. He was a member of the Juab High School 1960 State Basketball Team. He married Kathleen Andersen in the Manti Temple August 30, 1962.

Larry spent most of his life living in Nephi, living a short time in Kearns and Spanish Fork.

He was member of the LDS Church and spent years serving in numerous capacities over the years: Elders Quorum, Nephi 1st Ward Bishopric, Stake High Council, High Priest Group Leader, Assistant Scout Master, Aaronic Priesthood President, and teaching Gospel Doctrine as one of his most beloved positions. He was ordained a High Priest by Ezra Taft Benson in 1967.

Larry served many years in the Lions Club as a member and president, he also served as president and coached in the Little League Football and Baseball organizations in the community.

Larry worked many jobs over the years: Hercules Powder Company, Nephi Rubber Products, Broadhead 66 Distributing, obtained his CDL Training while driving with CR England Trucking, Geldmacher Trucking, Nephi Sandstone, with his most beloved job being farmer and cattleman. He loved working beside his dad, whether it was planting or harvesting hay, fixing farm equipment or just admiring their farm and Angus cattle. Larry was proud of the dry land farming that his family was known for initiating in Nephi.

He supported his kids and grandkids in their many activities over the years.

Larry was an avid BYU fan and could always provide names, stats and mascots of all sports, whether it was college or high school teams. Over the years, Larry enjoyed Happy Hours at Hap’s with many friends through the years, camping, boating, snowmobiling and New Year’s Eve parties. His CB handle was Pillsbury.

He believed the only safe thing to drink was Diet Dr. Pepper, loved raisin filled cookies, Babe Ruth candy bars, and a slice of his mom’s homemade raisin pie.

Preceded in death by his parents, son – Lyle Robert Broadhead, and grandson – Mark Lisle Broadhead, and sister Barbara Barlow.

He is survived by his friend and wife, Kathleen, sons – Larry Blake (Walline) Broadhead of Perry, Utah, Kevin Ray (Jana) Broadhead of Nephi, Utah, Jeffery Scott (Susan) Broadhead of Post Falls, Idaho, and daughter Denise (DJ) Roy of Riverton, Utah, grandchildren – Brett Kevin Broadhead, Michael Ray and Joni Broadhead, Brandon Blake and Bailey Broadhead, Ben Bryan and Jessica Broadhead, Jordan Donald and Rachel Roy, Tyler Jeffery and Tessa Roy, Gwendolyn Adelia Broadhead, Abby Broadhead, Stephan Franz, RJ Ellis (Elaina Rae Hutchin), and great grandchildren – Ridge Brett, Stren Larry, Reggie Jo, Easton Kevin, Rayleigh Sage, Slade Michael, Jemma May, Rawlyns Kay, Blakelyn Elaine, and Hazel Ann, brothers – David (Bonnie) Broadhead of St. George, Utah, Fenton (Carol) Broadhead of Rexburg, Idaho, sister -Linda Garfield of Seattle, Washington.

Funeral services will be held in the Nephi 1st/2nd Ward Chapel on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held Monday evening, March 15, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 94 West 300 North, Nephi, Utah, and one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment following the service at Vine Bluff Cemetery. We will be wearing masks and social distancing.

Funeral services will also be streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Our family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Heritage Hills Care Center, Josh Newby, and especially his wonderful aides and nurses for their love and friendship over the years. Our extended thanks goes out to Dr. Oveson, Dr. Larson, Anderson Funeral Home and everyone who has crossed Larry’s path over the years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Goff Mortuary.