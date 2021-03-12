New campaign encourages teenagers to get involved when someone is being mistreated

Upstanding video campaign to encourage bystanders' involvement when witnessing mistreatment.

LOGAN — Local law enforcement is joining forces to prevent harm and violence. The Logan City Police Department announced this week that they had teamed up with the Northern Utah Violence Prevention Education Coalition to spread the word about UpStanding.

UpStanding is a movement sponsored by Capsa that encourages bystanders to get involved in some way when they see someone being assaulted.

In a message on the department’s Facebook page, officers cautioned that they want people to make sure not to put themselves in harm’s way in the process. They added the intervention can be as easy as calling 911 or simply asking if a person is okay or needs help.

The department provided an UpStanding parent training video which is an informational guide for parents of teenage children, who will soon be learning about UpStanding in school.

The video noted that 6 out of 10 incidents of harm and violence towards teenagers are witnessed by other teenagers. Those bystanders are often more influenced by what others are doing or not doing, rather than believing their help is needed. It recommended three ways for witnesses to intervene and prevent mistreatment.

The goal of intervening is to stop a single act of abuse. There are direct and indirect ways to intervene safely. The benefit of helping far outweighs the cost of intervening.

Logan Police said in the Facebook post, “We can all lead by example and make our community a safer place for everyone.”

The first of the video series can be viewed here.

will@cvrado.com