Nibley Elementary students place first in statewide Stock Market Game competition

From left to right: Alexander Droge, Utah State Treasurer David Damschen, Somnaang Udy and Nibley Elementary teacher Michael Torrey on Thursday, March 11, 2020.

NIBLEY – The 6th grade students of Mr. Michael Torrey’s class at Nibley Elementary School were treated to a pizza party Thursday, thanks to Utah State Treasurer David Damschen. The party was in recognition of students Somnaang Udy and Alexander Droge and their advisor Mr. Torrey, members of the winning team in the state’s Fall 2020 Stock Market Game.

Not only did the students receive recognition in front of their peers, but they were also awarded with a plaque, $50 invested in a my529 college savings account and other swag. Mr. Torrey also received a $50 gift certificate to use however he would like.

“My529 is Utah’s college savings (plan),” Damschen told the classroom of students as he handed out the awards to Droge and Udy. “This is maybe the smartest and best way you can invest. Why? The best investment you can ever make is not in a stock. It’s in yourself, in your education and in your future. My529 gives you a really smart, low cost way of investing in stocks and bonds and other things. From now until the time you’re ready to graduate from high school you might want to go to college, or to a technical school to become a welder or something like that. Whatever it is, it will cost money.”

The Stock Market Game the students participated in is a 10-week simulation of Wall Street trading that teaches Utah students about financial markets. Students invest a hypothetical $100,000 in common stocks and diversified investment funds on the major exchanges. The team from Nibley Elementary ended the game with $129,792.01 in total equity, finishing first among 54 other teams of elementary students around the state.

When asked what their favorite stocks to follow were, Alexander said his favorite was an energy company which happened to split its stock three ways and continued to grow. Somnaang said his favorite was Disney since it grew a lot during their time participating in the contest. Damschen pointed out the importance of diversifying a stock portfolio, but also being mindful of long term growth.

“I made some critical comments about the downside of these trading apps like Robin Hood and Stash,” Damschen said after the presentation to the students. “The upside, and there is a huge upside, is there is a democratization of access to capitol markets. It’s really important that our families, our children learn that investing is a long game.

“The most significant benefits that come from investing come from starting early, being regular and automatic and adding to and benefiting from growth, reinvesting dividends and interest, etc. Exposing them to these concepts early on and understanding that you can start investing at an early age.”

The game is designed for classrooms to help students understand investing, the costs and benefits involved in economic decision making, the sources and uses of capital and other related economic concepts. Over 2900 students from all over the state, competing in elementary, middle school and high school divisions participated in Utah’s 2020 Stock Market Game.

Cache County students also recently placed in the statewide InvestWrite writing competition. Lincoln Elementary students Rosalie Munsters, Clay Bodrero and Caroline Friedrich placed first, second and third in the elementary division of the Utah Spring 2020 InvestWrite competition. InvestWrite provides students with an opportunity to demonstrate what they learned while playing the Stock Market Game using written communication. The three winners were in Rosanne Porter’s fifth grade class at the time of the competition and received their awards in December 2020.

In addition to celebrations like the pizza party at Nibley Elementary School, photos of the winning students and teachers statewide will be shared on the office’s social media. The Stock Market Game winners had the opportunity to record a short video describing what they learned while playing the game and their plans to invest in the future. These videos also will be posted on social media and to the office’s website.

More information about the Stock Market Game and InvestWrite writing competition is available here: treasurer.utah.gov/stock-market-game.