PHOTO GALLERY: USU 74, UNLV 53 in Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinal

11 MAR 2021: Brock Miller #22 of the Utah State Aggies celebrates a play against the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
Photos by Morgan Engel and Justin Tafoya, courtesy of the Mountain West/NCAA
11 MAR 2021: The Utah State Aggies defense surrounds David Jenkins Jr. #5 of the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies blocks a shot against the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Justin Bean #34 of the Utah State Aggies celebrates a victory over the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies drives to the basket against the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Cheikh Mbacke Diong #34 of the UNLV Rebels defends Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Devin Tillis #30 of the UNLV Rebels and Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies battle for a rebound during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: David Jenkins Jr. #5 of the UNLV Rebels drives past Rollie Worster #24 of the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Steven Ashworth #3 of the Utah State Aggies defends Nicquel Blake #22 of the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Devin Tillis #30 of the UNLV Rebels drives to the basket against the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Bryce Hamilton #13 of the UNLV Rebels attacks the defense during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Head Coach Craig Smith of the Utah State Aggies greets his players during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Justin Bean #34 of the Utah State Aggies is announced against the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Marco Anthony #44 of the Utah State Aggies celebrates a play against the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Justin Bean #34 and Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies celebrate their victory against the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: The UNLV Rebels defense locks down Rollie Worster #24 of the Utah State Aggies on a drive during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Rollie Worster #24 of the Utah State Aggies drives past Devin Tillis #30 of the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies scores against the UNLV Rebels during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
11 MAR 2021: Cheikh Mbacke Diong #34 of the UNLV Rebels and Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies battle for a rebound during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography