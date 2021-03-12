Wendy Sjostrom Thompson

August 3, 1958 – February 25, 2021 (age 62)

With a heavy heart we say goodbye to our sweet mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Wendy returned to her heavenly home on February 25, 2021.

On August 3, 1958, a special dark-haired little girl joined our family. Wendy was the daughter of Joyce Spackman and Edwin Hincks Sjostrom. Wendy lost her mother at a very young age and years later when her father married Nellie Esther Lemmon, Wendy made sure everyone knew she had a new mother who she loved dearly.

In Wendy’s younger years she lived in Lewiston, Utah where she attended grade school followed by junior high school in Richmond, Utah. Wendy graduated from Logan High School.

Wendy married Ruben Hechtle in the Logan Temple and were later divorced. They had a son, Brock, who was her pride and joy. Later, Wendy had also been married to Montey Thompson.

Wendy loved to read, crochet, hike and had a love for Shih Tzu dogs. She had two Shih Tzu’s that she loved to take walking and spoil.

Wendy had worked for Bourns and the last twelve years at Thermo Fisher Scientific. The family would like to thank all of you for being her friends, especially her work family.

Wendy is survived by her son Brock Manfred Hechtle (Tiffany Smart); brother Scott (Nancy) Sjostrom, Paradise, Utah; sister Utahna (Bill) Moore, Clearfield, Utah; Rodney (Robin) Larsen, Gilbert, Arizona; Darrell O. (Jeanne) Larsen, Alpine, Utah, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Edwin Rice Sjostrom and Robert Lee (June) Hensely.

We will dearly miss her cheerful laugh, seeing her bright smile and twinkle in her eye and caring presence. Wendy had the gift of making everyone feel like you were her favorite.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah.