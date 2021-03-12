January 10, 1925 – March 10, 2021 (age 96)

Wilma Falslev Degn returned to her Heavenly Father on March 10, 2021. She died of natural causes at the Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah.

Wilma was the oldest of 12 children born to Oga Jensen Falslev and Sylvia Nelson Falslev on January 10, 1925 at her grandmother’s home in Smithfield, Utah.

On August 10, 1942 she married Otto Kenneth Degn in the Salt Lake Temple. The following day Wilma and Otto left for their home in Pasadena, California.

Wilma was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life, and served in many capacities including teacher in various organizations, Relief Society counselors, name extraction, and temple work. Wilma loved going to the Temple and went weekly until age prevented her from attending.

Wilma spent her life working hard. In her youth she hoed and thinned beets and helped her mother with the care of her father and siblings. After her marriage, she worked many years side by side with Otto on the poultry farm in Benson and on the farm and dairy in Downey, Idaho. She did a lot of milking and feeding calves as well as field work both in Benson and Downey. Wilma also worked for FW Woolworths in both Logan and Pocatello, Idaho.

Wilma and Otto became snowbirds and bought a home in Arizona where she took classes in art, square dancing and line dancing. She enjoyed Arizona and all the activities there and temple work.

Her hobbies include painting, crocheting and gardening, Square Dancing and Line Dancing. Wilma painted many beautiful pictures and crocheted hundreds of crochet items including blankets, afghans, and baby clothes enjoyed by her family. She took care of her beautiful yard and flowers for nearly 25 years after Otto’s death. She was an active member of the Utah Daughters of the Pioneers for several years.

On November 23, 2020 she completed her life long goal of getting her High School diploma from Cache Valley High School.

Preceded in Death by Otto, her parents, four brothers, George Mauris, Leo, Rulon (LaRae) and Harold (Twila) a grandson Jeff Hobbs, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

Survived by her children, Sylvia Ann Higbee and Wayne, Kenneth R. Degn and Brenda, Jeanette Hobbs and Lynn. Two brothers LaRon (Doris) and Larry (Mary) and her five Sisters, Evelyn Larsen (Larry), Shirley Pedersen (Hershel), JoAnn Lundberg (Heber), Norma Hancey (James), and Arlene Hobbs (Gary), 13 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and one and 8/9ths great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah. A viewing prior to services will begin at 11:00am.

Those who would like to live stream the funeral service may do so by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery beside her loving husband, Otto.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Primary Children’s Hospital or a Charity of your choice.