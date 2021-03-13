Man arrested on suspicion of raping 13-year-old girl

Booking photo for Jaxson Gene Smith (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An anonymous phone tip has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man, suspected of raping a teenage girl. Jaxson G. Smith was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, Cache County sheriff’s deputies opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the SafeUT app. The informant claimed Smith was engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies interviewed the alleged victim. She described how after sneaking out of her home, Smith would pick her up and take her to his residence. While there, the two would engage in sexual activity.

Friday, Smith was questioned by deputies at the sheriff’s office. He was cooperative and told investigators he had messed up.

According to jail records, Smith was booked on suspicion of rape of a child, sodomy on a child and aggravated sex abuse of a child. He is temporarily being held without bail, and will likely be arraigned on criminal charges in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

