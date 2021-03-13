PHOTO GALLERY: San Diego St 68, Utah St 57 in Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship

Written by Cache Valley Daily
March 13, 2021
13 MAR 2021: Trey Pulliam #4 of the San Diego State Aztecs drives to the basket against the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography

Photos by Morgan Engel and Justin Tafoya, courtesy of the Mountain West/NCAA

