PHOTO GALLERY: San Diego St 68, Utah St 57 in Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship

13 MAR 2021: Trey Pulliam #4 of the San Diego State Aztecs drives to the basket against the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
Photos by Morgan Engel and Justin Tafoya, courtesy of the Mountain West/NCAA
13 MAR 2021: The San Diego State Aztecs celebrate their victory over the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Jamie Schwaberow/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Joshua Tomaic #23 of the San Diego State Aztecs scores over Justin Bean #34 of the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Matt Mitchell #11 of the San Diego State Aztecs shoots over Justin Bean #34 of the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Matt Mitchell #11 of the San Diego State Aztecs drives to the basket against Justin Bean #34 of the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies scores against the San Diego State Aztecs during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Lamont Butler #5 of the San Diego State Aztecs passes the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies scores against Joshua Tomaic #23 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Joshua Tomaic #23 of the San Diego State Aztecs scores against Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Jordan Schakel #20 of the San Diego State Aztecs rebounds against Brock Miller #22 of the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Joshua Tomaic #23 of the San Diego State Aztecs scores against Justin Bean #34 of the Utah State Aggies during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies blocks a shot against the San Diego State Aztecs during the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: Brock Miller #22 of the Utah State Aggies is introduced prior to the 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography
13 MAR 2021: The 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Jamie Schwaberow/Clarkson Creative Photography