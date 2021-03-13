Young boy drowns in Lewiston

LEWISTON — A 3-year-old boy died Saturday morning after being found unresponsive in the Bear River. The incident was reported south of a home near 3301 W. 2000 S. in Lewiston, just after 11:45 a.m.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said emergency crews were called to the scene on report of a missing child. The boys mother told a 911 dispatch operator, he was last seen on a battery powered 4-wheeler. The small ATV had been found in the river, behind the home.

According to emergency radio traffic, the boy was believed to be wearing a red coat, brown pajamas, and a red and black helmet. The family, including in-laws, had started searching along the riverbank for the child.

Bartschi said prior to the arrival of first responders, the boy was found in the river and CPR was immediately started. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and the child was transported to a local hospital for continued life saving attempts.

Despite the efforts by medical staff, the child did not survive.

Investigators report that initial evidence indicates the drowning was an accident. A complete investigation into the exact cause of death will be conducted.

Bartschi said, “[The sheriff’s office] would like to remind the public to take this unfortunate event as a reminder to tell your kids you love them, give them an extra hug and kiss, and to always cherish the moment. Our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss and our thoughts go out to all who responded.”

