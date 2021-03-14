1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Utah

LOGAN – The 15,861 vaccine doses administered statewide since Saturday was more than enough for the state health department to report that a million doses have been put into the arms of Utahns. As of Sunday, the state’s total number of doses administered is 1,009,029.

The number of Utahns who have been fully vaccinated is now 365,176.

Some of Utah’s other big numbers of the pandemic include 2,289,803 total people tested with 4,007,693 total tests.

There have been 2,027 COVID-19 deaths in Utah including the six deaths reported Sunday.

Also, the number of positive coronavirus tests has grown to 378,379. That includes 396 positives reported Sunday and with 4,089 tests administrated that leaves the 24-hour positivity rate at 9.7 percent.

A check of the Utah Department of Health dashboard shows that after two months of a steady decline in cases, early in March the number of cases has started to level out, or plateau. Some state officials are concerned that the plateau could be caused in part by the growing number of coronavirus variants found in Utah. The state has found 67 cases of the U.K. variant. A similar plateauing effect happened in June but there weren’t three vaccines available than as there are now.

There are 35 new coronavirus positives in northern Utah Sunday and the total caseload in a year of the pandemic is 20,265.

Total hospitalizations in the district are 803: 563 in Cache County, 233 in Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

Among the 20,265 total positives in the district, 19,776 have recovered

There are 167 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,104.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 507 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people” is 8.7 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1 percent.

Recent Idaho COVID numbers include 175,236 confirmed cases and there have been 1,910 COVID-19 deaths with 1,098 positive tests in Franklin County, 362 positives in Bear Lake County and 332 in Oneida County.