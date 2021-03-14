Dustin Morris, 40, our loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and dear friend returned home to his Heavenly Father on March 9, 2021 at his home in Pocatello, Idaho.

He was born on January 27, 1981 in Preston, Idaho. He was the third of five children, of Bryan and Linda. Dustin grew up in Park Valley and Hyrum, Utah.

He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on January 27, 1989. He graduated from Mountain Crest High School class of 1999. From 2002 to 2004 he served in the Halifax, Canada Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In 2008 he and Julie took The Big Leap on Leap Day and got married. In 2010, the light of his life Rachael Anne was born. Dustin and Julie later divorced in August 2015. The last years of his life was spent looking forward to and enjoying playing video games, fishing, playing with Grumpus (his cat), going out to eat and many more activities with Rachael.

Dustin was preceded in death by nephew Nicholas Tucker Morris, cousin Brian Eames, grandparents George and Vilate Eames, Royal Morris, Glenna Critchlow, and Wayne Wilde.

Dustin is survived by daughter Rachael Morris, parents Bryan and LaRae Morris, Linda and Paul Critchlow, siblings David (Melissa) Morris, Jerilyn (Ben) Winn, Jason (Kayla) Morris, Nicholas (Amanda) Morris, Timothy (Megan) Morris, Samantha (Nate) Lusk, Jessica (Dan) Ligon, Benjamin (Morgan) Harker, Justin (Lorraine) Critchlow, Stu (Shasta) Critchlow, Jamie (Glen) Hemmert, Lee (Lacey) Critchlow, grandparents Mildred Morris, Laura Wilde, Dale Critchlow.

Funeral services for Dustin will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Park Valley Ward Church, 54080 West 17600 North, Park Valley, Utah with a viewing prior to the service from 11:00 – 11:45am. Masks are required.

Interment in Park Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate money towards a trust fund for his daughter Rachael. Money can be donated through PayPal to rachaelmorrisfund@gmail.com

The funeral services will be recorded and uploaded for viewing on Tuesday by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.