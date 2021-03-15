Anne Haddock Matthews was born to Paul John and Vera Nelson Haddock on February 23, 1940 in Montpelier, Idaho. She passed away on March 13, 2021 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Anne grew up in a home with loving, caring parents and three sisters. Her parents provided the family with all they needed. She attended grade school in Bloomington and Paris. Anne’s father sang often around the house. She was privileged to sing with him on many occasions. Music was an important part of Anne’s life and she passed that love of music on to many of her family members. Anne graduated from Fielding High where she was involved in cheerleading and was selected as the Homecoming Queen and FFA Sweetheart.

Anne married Wayne Jesse Matthews in the Logan LDS Temple on June 16, 1958. Four children were born to this union and were raised on the family farm. In 1981, Anne attended LPN Nursing School. After completing that program, she worked as a nurse in Montpelier and Hawaii. She loved her job and the opportunity she had to take care of people.

After Wayne’s health deteriorated, he and Anne moved to Hawaii to enjoy a warmer climate. They lived there for five years, before moving back to Idaho in 1998 to be closer to their grandchildren. Wayne died January 22, 1999 and Anne missed him every day since.

Anne was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite callings in the Church dealt with music, including being ward chorister and Primary pianist. She also sang in the Liberty Ward Sextet for many years.

Anne has lived in the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Facility for the past year and a half due to declining health. Her family would like to thank the many people who have helped take care of Anne throughout her time there.

She is survived by her children Kevin (Karen) Matthews, JoAnn Matthews, Jean (Travis) Sparks, and Mark (Jennifer) Matthews; her sisters Joan (OG) Dykes, Paula Eborn, and Nancy (John) Esquibel; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, great grandson Weston Matthews, and brothers-in-law, Don Taylor and Jim Eborn.

Funeral services will be held at the Liberty Church on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:00 noon. A viewing will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 7:00 – 9:00pm and Saturday 10:00 to 11:45am both at the Liberty Ward Church, 29 Church Road, Liberty, Idaho.

Interment will be at the Liberty Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.