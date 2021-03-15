June 5, 1964 – March 6, 2021 (age 56)

Larry Troy Hatch, son of Lerleen Elwood Hatch and Diane Hall Hatch, passed away on March 6, 2021.

Troy is survived by his mother and father, his sister Kimberli Hatch Quinn, wife of Stephen Desford Quinn, nephew Stephen Owens, former wife Michelle Hatch, children Victoria Hatch of Brazil, and Zion Hatch of California.

Troy lived through high school in Renton, Washington. He attended BYU Hawaii earning a Bachelors’ Degree in International Business.

Troy was a stock broker until he visited Brazil and fell in love with the colored gem stone world. He created his own design with gem stones, including his signature design, butterflies set in gold, becoming known as the “butterfly man” at all gem shows.

Troy was gifted with the ability to speak other languages and this gave him the opportunity to travel the world, visit gem stone mines, and mineral sights. His love was the colored gem stone, he would often say the diamond is only a marriage stone, the colored stone is the beauty of the earth.

Services will be at the Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:00 noon.

Burial immediately following at the Wellsville City Cemetery, 400 North 200 East, Wellsville, Utah.

Family is invited to gather for the family prayer prior at 11:30am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.