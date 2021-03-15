May 27, 1932 – March 13, 2021 (age 88)



Marilyn Grimmett Whinham passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Roy, Utah.

She was born May 27, 1932 in Paris, Idaho to Orson Henry and Lillias Shepherd Grimmett. Marilyn was the youngest of seven children, and spent her childhood in Paris, Idaho, where she graduated from the Fielding Academy.

On March 9, 1951, she married her sweetheart James Jesse (Jimmy) Whinham in the Logan, Utah Temple. Following their marriage they relocated to Utah.

When her children were in school, Marilyn began a career with the Weber County School District. She spent twenty years working at Sand Ridge Junior High in Roy, Utah.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling with her friends in the Weber Waffies Good Sam Chapter. She spent countless hours working with her hands creating projects to decorate her home and to share with family and friends.

Marilyn was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many capacities.

She had a great sense of humor and loved to share stories from her childhood. She brightened the lives of all those whom she came in contact with. Marilyn loved to sing. During the last year of her life, she greeted you with a song.

She is survived by her children; Michael James Whinham, Gregory Glen Whinham (Kristan), Jill Braithwaite (Lyle); one sister, Janet Budge; daughter-in-law, Eileen Whinham.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orson and Lillias Grimmett; husband, James Jesse Whinham; son, Mark Whinham; sisters, Flora Rich and Ann Parker; brothers, John Grimmett, Glen Grimmett, and Earl Grimmett.

The family wishes to extend grateful thanks to the staff and residents of Sunridge Assisted Living for their care and love during the isolation created by the pandemic. Marilyn adopted all of you as family and loved you very much, especially her best friends Melba, Beth and Jean.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday from 6-:00 – 8:00pm and Thursday from 9:30 – 10:45am at the mortuary.

The funeral services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Interment, Roy City Cemetery, Roy, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.