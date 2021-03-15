New Cache County clerk said he was privileged overseeing a presidential election during his first six months

LOGAN — Six months into his first term as Cache County clerk and auditor, Jess Bradfield was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday and talked about how it’s been going.

“Things are going really well I think. It’s been amazing to be part of the county, to be part of elections, to be so close to the county council, to be so close and part of what happens. Everybody should try at least once in their life to join…try to run for something, try to be part of something, see what happens behind the scenes. It’s just so amazing,” Bradfield said.

He said it was a privilege administering the presidential election in the county and the way it was handled is something he’s proud of. He said one challenge was to reassure voters when it came to mail-in voting.

“A lot of people have asked me – what’s the most difficult thing about elections. I don’t know that it’s necessarily the process of the elections, a lot of it this past election was just reassuring voters in Cache County that their vote was safe and secure. One of the arguments, as you know, was that vote by mail was bad, and yeah, it does have advantages and disadvantages compared to in-person voting is what I would say. But I think Utah does it right.”

Bradfield said one of the problems was that people were trying to impose the issues of other states on to Utah. He said the system the state uses for vote by mail is a very robust one that has been lacking in other states.

Many of these other states, he said, had a matter of months to get ready for vote by mail and that created problems.

AUDIO: County clerk Jess Bradfield talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 3-15-2021