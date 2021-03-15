New USU commencement plans will allow for limited guests

LOGAN – It was good news to many last month when Utah State University announced commencement activities in May; the pandemic erased the 2020 graduation.

Friday brought more details.

USU will now allow two in-person guests per graduating student to attend ceremonies May 6-7. It is a change allowed by new pandemic protocols in Utah and the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school’s original plan called for up to 60 small graduation events with family and friends watching live streams. Those events will still be live-streamed on aggiecast.usu.edu for others to watch.

USU will also broadcast a virtual program Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. for all campuses and graduates.

About 20 small events, grouped by college, will take place May 6-7 in two larger venues on the Logan campus — the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and the Daines Concert Hall. Each attending graduate will be provided two guest tickets.

The one-hour events will run throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both May 6 and 7. Each will include processionals, individual recognition of students, presentation of diploma covers and professional photos of each student. Venues will be cleaned between events.

Face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures will be in place.

Graduating students will be emailed instructions Monday, March 15, to RSVP for the graduation events. After the RSVP period closes, more information regarding tickets, times and locations will be released on USU’s commencement website. Graduates and their families are encouraged to monitor that site over the next several weeks.